Hometown Hero: U.S. Marshals fundraisers

They'll be the first to tell you the real heroes are the guys they're playing for.

"The U.S. Marshals Service is the oldest federal law enforcement agency there is,’’ said retired Deputy Marshal Warren Mays. “And to date, there have been almost 300 deputy U.S. Marshals that have died in the line of duty.’

Last weekend, the local chapter of the U.S. Marshals Survivor Fund gathered to help any way they can when such a tragic situation.

A concert by the U.S. Marshals Pipe and Drum Band and party at Molly McPherson's in downtown Savannah raised money for families of US Marshals killed in the line of duty.

"This fundraising is about gathering money to help support them,’’ said Mays, who is also a member of the pipe band. “It is to help pay for those kids colleges, to help pay the mortgage on a house that's left behind, that sort of thing.’’

Saturday's event also served as a memorial for Deputy Commander David Carothers, the most recent member of the service lost in the line of duty.

Carothers was shot and killed serving a warrant in Ludowici last November.

"This one hits particularly close because I knew Pat. It's in our district, and he was a chief doing the job of a line deputy,’’ said Deputy Marshal Joel Paskauskus. “So, it's very timely that we're doing this and raising money to benefit those that are left behind.’’

These WTOC Hometown Heroes raised several thousand dollars for the families of fallen heroes.

"What better way to honor a hero like Pat, or past heroes,’’ said Mays, “than to donate your time, your resources and a little bit of money to a group like this.'’

