Memorial Health president, CEO Maggie Gill resigns

Maggie Gill, president and CEO of Memorial Health has announced her resignation in order to pursue other professional opportunities, according to a Memorial University Medical Center release.

She will remain at Memorial during a transition period while the board takes steps to find a replacement.

The Board of Directors of Memorial Health held a special-called meeting Thursday night. The board approved the material items of a separation agreement with Gill.

A special committee has been authorized to execute a separation of agreement.

Terms of the agreement are confidential.

The special committee will also find a replacement or hire a firm to do a search.

Board Chairman Harry Haslam says the resignation came as a surprise.

"We were not expecting the resignation. Maggie's done a wonderful job here. If you look at the five or six years before took charge, the hospital lost over $100M. During her tenure, we turned that around,” said Haslam.

Haslam says the board is asking for the community's support moving forward.

We will learn more about the board's next moves during their next meeting in two weeks.

Gill's bio is below:

Maggie Gill joined Memorial University Medical Center (MUMC) as vice president of finance/managed care in 2004. She became chief operating officer in 2005. In 2011, she was named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Memorial Health.

Gill provides leadership for all vice presidents, senior vice presidents, and physician leaders at MUMC. She is also directly responsible for physician relations, government relations, internal audit, Memorial Health University Physicians (MHUP), orthopedic and neuroscience programs, the Heart & Vascular Institute, perioperative services, financial assistance, corporate communications, facilities management, and trauma services.

Before joining MUMC, Gill spent five years as chief financial officer at Tenet South Florida Health system. She received the Tenet Outstanding CFO award three times. During her tenure with Tenet, Gill worked at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, Fla.; North Shore Medical Center in Miami; and Coral Gables Hospital in Coral Gables, Fla.

Gill earned her bachelor’s degree with honors at Florida State University and earned her MBA with honors at Saint Leo University in Florida. She also completed course work at Wharton School in strategic thinking and management.

