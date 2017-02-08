Allergy season comes early; pollen counts already on the rise

Stuffy nose, scratchy throat, and itchy eyes are all symptoms that one in four Americans get to look forward to each and every allergy season, and seeing as how our area missed the memo on winter, it looks like allergy season could already be in full bloom.

The azaleas are in bloom which means two things: spring is on the way and so is allergy season…or is it already here?

Doctors at the Coastal Allergy and Asthma say a warm winter could be the culprit to a doozy of an allergy season with tree pollen counts already on the rise, but forget that yellow stuff you see all over your cars...that's pine pollen, and doctors say that while that stuff can be irritating because there is so much of it, the spores are too big to really cause an allergic reaction. Now, if we're talking about red cedar and oak pollen, you can cue the coughing, stuffy nose, and itchy eyes. That's the stuff that's already in bloom.

Here's what we need to be on the lookout for. Doctors say that the average tree pollen count for this time of year should be at or just below 100, but with this weekend's temperatures flirting with the 80-degree mark, we could be looking at pollen counts in the 1200s, meaning you need to be ready for the long haul this allergy season.

"People who are sensitive to the tree pollen will notice that their symptoms start earlier. They will require medicine for a longer period and then their symptoms will be protracted longer than normal. So, if someone is used to being symptomatic from mid-March to early April, they are more likely to see symptoms from February to the end of April this year," said Dr. Bruce Finkel, Coastal Allergy and Asthma.

For those of you that are susceptible to allergy season symptoms, go to your doctor. They should be able to prescribe a prescription strength nose spray. You can also go to your local drug store for some saline solution. Doctors also suggest avoiding being outside at dawn and dusk when pollen counts are the highest, and showering before bed. Lastly, go home and change that air filter. They say doing that every 30 days should do the trick.

