Good News: Memorial Health's new program to help heart patients

Memorial Health is taking a new step to help heart patients.

The medical center just launched a program called Mended Hearts, where volunteers visit heart patients.

"It's sort of just like a very soothing thing to have these two people in these red jackets come in and just say, 'Hey, we're with you,'" said Bette Jo Krapf, VP, Mended Hearts Savannah Chapter.

Mended Hearts volunteers are also heart patients themselves. They are able to relate to other patients and what they are going through.

"It's basically peer-to-peer support for patients who have had cardiovascular procedures," said Shelly Hudson, Manager, Noninvasive Cardiology, Memorial Health.

It's very often just the emotional support patients need.

"For the patients to get a patient perspective as opposed to nurses who are looking at everything clinically and haven't been in their shoes before," said Hudson. "Definitely helps to put them more at ease and help them to understand what to expect."

Mended Hearts is a national program that's been going on for a number of years, but it just started at Memorial in the fall. In fact, to kick start heart month the program celebrated a big milestone.

"They actually started their very first visits last week," said Hudson.

Before volunteers could make patient visits, they first had to go through training. They also get together for monthly meetings.

"We can speak with them and understand some of the things they're going through and we can identify," said Krapf.

So far, the program has been a success.

"There's been studies that show the outcomes are much better outcomes from people who have had visits from Mended Heart volunteers," said Hudson.

They hope to continue to expand the program to help more people because they know exactly what hardships they face.

"It's just that we've been there, we've been there," said Krapf.

If you would like more information on Mended Hearts in Savannah you can call 912.350.BEAT. You can also check out the national website here.

