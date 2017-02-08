Hilton Head Rotary Club celebrates 50th anniversary by giving back to community

Dozens of people head to the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head to pay tribute to the island’s Rotary Club, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Rotary Club started before Hilton Head became a town and helped lay the groundwork for community outreach. The members actually bought the first ambulance for the island, helping improve access to healthcare. And even though Wednesday is about celebrating their accomplishments, the Rotary Club has another surprise for the community.

“Our gift for our 50th anniversary is a series of 50 bike signs along the bike path on the island,” said Andrea Siebold, the 50th anniversary chairperson. “They are interpretive panels that talk about the history of the island. We will be unveiling those tonight."

Since Hurricane Matthew, the Rotary Club has awarded thousands of dollars to local organizations for their recovery efforts.

