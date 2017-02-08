Savannah Summer 500 program looking to attract more businesses

As a show of appreciation and opportunity to ask for their help again, the Savannah mayor and staff hosted business leaders who participated in last year's Summer 500 program.

Roughly 200 businesses joined in the program to offer rising high school seniors paid internships in a variety jobs. Mayor Eddie DeLoach said he's hoping to get even more business leaders on board this year.

We caught up with a representative from the Savannah Bananas baseball organization to see what kind of impact they had on their teen interns last summer.

"They definitely took ownership with it. They felt a sense of pride being a part of the first season and joining with us. I noticed a lot who worked certain positions, who owned that position, treated it like it was their own. And we definitely appreciated that," said Daniel Mackerty, director of group sales for the Bananas.

City leaders plan to hold an official launch announcement in the coming days for the second installment of the Summer 500 program.

Check out this link to see how you can get involved, or sign a teen up.

