Brad Stewart and Three Other Jackets Earn Academic Honors

Four Yellow Jackets Named Academic All-ACC

Four Georgia Tech football student-athletes honored for excellence on field, in classroom

THE FLATS – Four Georgia Tech football student-athletes – freshman offensive lineman Parker Braun (Hallsville, Texas/Hallsville), junior offensive lineman Andrew Marshall (Cumming, Ga./West Forsyth), senior defensive lineman Rod Rook-Chungong (Silver Spring, Md./Our Lady of Good Counsel) and sophomore wide receiver Brad Stewart (Savannah, Ga./Benedictine Military School) – are included on the 2016 All-ACC Academic Football Team, which was announced by the league on Wednesday.

To be eligible for consideration for academic all-ACC honors, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA. The 66 football student-athletes named academic all-ACC for 2016 were chosen from a pool of 143 nominations submitted by the conference’s 14 football-playing institutions. Georgia Tech’s four selections are tied for the fourth-most in the league (Boston College and Pittsburgh led the way with six apiece).

Braun is one of only five true freshman on the 66-man academic all-ACC football squad. He was named a true freshman all-American by ESPN after starting the final eight games of his rookie campaign at left guard and became the first true freshman in Georgia Tech history to be named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following the Yellow Jackets’ win at No. 18 Virginia Tech on Nov. 12. The Jackets went 6-2 with the 6-3, 280-pounder in the starting lineup. He majors in literature, media and communication.

Marshall started nine games for the Yellow Jackets in 2016 (six at left tackle and three at right tackle) and helped pave the way for the nation’s No. 9-ranked rushing offense (258.1 yards per game). He majors in business administration.

Rook-Chungong started all 13 games at defensive end for the Yellow Jackets in 2016 and racked up 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a blocked kick. He graduated from Georgia Tech in December with a bachelor’s degree in literature, media and communication.

Stewart started all 13 games at wide receiver as a sophomore, catching 19 passes for 382 yards (20.1 avg.). He also was the primary punt returner for a unit that ranked 20th nationally at 10.9 yards per return. An academic all-district honoree, Stewart majors in mechanical engineering.

Georgia Tech won six of its final seven games in 2016, including a 28-27 victory at archrival Georgia and a 33-18 TaxSlayer Bowl triumph over Kentucky to close out the season and finish 9-4.

(From Georgia Tech Sports Information)