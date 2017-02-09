NWS: Possible tornado causes major damage in Bulloch County, injures 7; Effingham County hit with severe weather

Power lines down and Guyton police and fire officials blocking the road on Honey Ridge Road. (Source: WTOC)

Heavy damage off Old River Rd South. Residents were asleep when the storm passed through. (Source: WTOC)

A fast-moving severe storm system that produced a possible tornado in Bulloch County and also caused major damage in Effingham County, rolled across the area between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

The storm caused widespread power outages, knocked down and uprooted multiple trees and power lines, and heavily damaged and even destroyed several homes in the area of Old River Road South, about four miles east of Stilson in Bulloch County.

The National Weather Service said a possible tornado caused damage in eastern Bulloch County.

Bulloch County EMA says that at least seven people were injured in homes on Lillie Hagan Road and Old River Road South. One person was flown by LifeStar to a hospital in Savannah with serious injuries, and six others were transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

Ted Wynn with Bulloch EMA says three mobile homes were destroyed and one home was heavily damaged in the vicinity of Old River Road South and Lillie Hagan Road. Some damage was also reported by residents on Terrell Road and Old Flat Ford Road in Stilson.

Bulloch County Schools said bus service will not be available Thursday for the Old River Road and Lillie Hagan Road areas due to the storm damage.

Heavy storm damage and power outages were also reported in Effingham County. A pump house was reportedly destroyed, homes damaged and numerous trees and power lines were blown down in the Pineora community. Honey Ridge Road in Pineora had to be shut down due to heavy storm debris all over the roadway.

Survey crews arrived in eastern Bulloch County Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m. to assess the damage and determine if it was an actual tornado that touched down. Their assessment is currently underway.

WTOC is in Bulloch and Effingham counties to track storm damage reports. Stay with us for updates throughout the day.

The following is a statement issued at 12:53 p.m. on Feb. 9 by the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office regarding the storm and damage in Bulloch County:

