Fallen tree limbs cleared from Hwy 17 near Honey Ridge Rd in Pineora

Fallen tree limbs cleared from Hwy 17 near Honey Ridge Rd in Pineora, road back open

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Multiple fallen tree limbs caused by a fast-moving storm system that rolled through the area early Thursday morning have been cleared from Highway 17 near Honey Ridge Road in the Pineora community. The road is back open to traffic.

