US Highway 341 at Joey Williamson Rd. intersection in Wayne County back open after crash

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
WAYNE CO., GA (WTOC) -

A fatal crash shut down a major roadway in Wayne County for hours Thursday morning.

The Appling County Emergency Management Agency reported a wreck occurred just before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 341/SR 27 and Joey Williamson Road. 

According to the Georgia DOT Southeast, two vehicles and one tractor-trailer carrying fertilizer were involved, resulting in one death.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado - identified as 57-year-old Alan Moore of Screven, Georgia - failed to yield.

A tractor-trailer truck carrying fertilizer hit the pickup, causing it to overturn.

Moore was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also injured and taken to Wayne Memorial.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

