Good News Editorial- 2/9/17

Plenty of good news to share this week, and we start with the answer to the musical question of how do you mend a broken heart.

At Memorial Health you do it, in part, with a new program called Mended Hearts. Volunteers don red jackets and visit recovering heart patients. Mended Hearts volunteers are also heart patients themselves, so they are able to relate to other patients and what they are going through.

An artist from Vermont is bringing a Savannah community together. Mary Lacy is a traveling mural artist on a 10-city tour across America. Now, on her fifth stop, she is in Savannah and picked a wall to paint in the Starland community. Lacy tells us this wall is unique in that it is low enough and wide enough to have dozens of people working on it at the same time, which is what happened last Friday. To her, murals give a community an identity.

And finally, more good news for the great work being done at the Bacon Park golf course. It was recently named the third most improved golf course in the country by Golf Advisor, a website that recommends places to play. The recognition validates more than a year's worth of work at the course with comments applauding not only the restored Donald Ross layout, but the entire golf experience. It is important to note that the comments posted on Golf Advisor came from people who had played the course since the restoration.

If you have a good news story or video to share, please send them to us HERE.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.