Savannah mayor to deliver State of the City Address Thursday

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach will deliver his State of the City address at the Johnny Mercer Theater on Thursday night.

In the address, the mayor will outline his priorities for 2017.

The public is encouraged to attend Thursday, so if you are coming out, the State of the City Address starts at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor DeLoach told us last month continuing to combat crime tops his list of priorities for 2017, but things like workforce development, improving public school performance and improving the city's ability to deal with chronic blight are also high on the list.

"The big one is the one we have up at the state, trying to get that passed, the properties, to see if we can pick up those properties, dilapidated homes and things like that - and get the name of the person who owns it, the let that person either fix it up or sell it to us, or let us do something with it to where we can rehab it. Give somebody an opportunity for workforce housing, where people can have a place to live and not have to spend all their money on housing,” said Mayor DeLoach.

Blight, and how the city deals with it, is a key issue, with Alderwoman Estella Shabazz and others warning what could happen if the city could take over property and have a reduced or eliminated waiting period to sell it to private investigators.

"We need to hold our elected officials accountable. Don't settle for less. When you see development going on around you, beside you, behind you, everyone except for in your neighborhood...that's a problem," said attorney, Ronald Christopher.

Some we spoke to on Thursday say something needs to be done about blight.

"In East Savannah, there are many, many homes, dilapidated, rundown, grass high, I mean just look terrible. They are all around my neighborhood; all around the east side," said Cee Cee Williams, East Savannah resident.

The mayor says the city's plan to address blight is on the agenda tonight, as well as economic development, which residents in the Highlands area are seeing a lot of. With that development, some would like to see more traffic enforcement.

"I would say this area by far, it seems like there's a lot more building, especially with this Parker's going in. It needs to be a priority because there are schools in this area, so that could be pretty dangerous with kids walking home at 3 or 2 o'clock," said District One resident, Hannah Burke.

Police presence and public safety will also take center stage at the address, which was a big concern of many we spoke to across most districts.

"There's high crime over there. People are breaking into houses, they're shooting people over there. I would like to see a little more police out there in that area," Williams said.

This time last year, DeLoach had only been mayor for one month. His message to the city during his inauguration, the solutions to our problems depend on putting aside differences that have been dividing this community.

"Savannah cannot succeed unless we all move forward together,” said Mayor DeLoach.

DeLoach was inaugurated on January 5, 2016, in front of a large crowd at the Savannah Civic Center. The same place he will deliver tonight's State of the City Address.

Mayor DeLoach's State of the City address will begin at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to watch the speech, you can live stream it on WTOC.com or the free WTOC app.

