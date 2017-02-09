WTOC Special Report: Coal Ash Conflict

We all enjoy the comforts of electricity, but it's the aftermath from coal burning power plants that make much of that electricity possible that many people don't want here. It's called coal combustible residuals, or coal ash.

Every year the United States produces 130 million tons of coal ash, leftover waste from coal burning power plants. It contains a number of known contaminants that the EPA says can be harmful to waterways, drinking water, and the air, and the plan to bring a lot of it, up to 10,000 tons a day by train, to southeast Georgia has a lot of people worried.

"I spent ten years in the Navy, lived halfway around the world in a lot of places, but I never found any place that I wanted to live than right here in Jesup," said Ward Riggins Sr.

Riggins has never been afraid of a fight, not when he was a brigade boxing champion at Annapolis, and not now at the age of 92.

"Anything that nobody else wants, I don't want either," he said.

Riggins is talking about coal ash, and a plan by Republic Services to possibly bring a lot of it by train to the Broadhurst Landfill in Wayne County.

"Are we ready to accept toxic coal ash in Coastal Georgia?” exclaimed Dink NeSmith. “No! I didn't hear you, no or yes? No!!!"

For months, concerned Wayne County neighbors have been sounding the alarm, taking their case to the public and to state and local lawmakers, literally trying to stop a train.

"First of all, the environment with the wetlands and the natural resources that we have in this area,” said Harley Grove. “And secondly, and probably more importantly, the danger that it poses for the future generations.”

"The Floridian aquifer that all these millions of people draw from, to think that it could be poisoned, there would be no way to clean up an aquifer like that," said Debra Fenn.

One hundred and thirty million tons of coal ash is produced each year in the United States, an amount almost impossible to imagine. It contains some nasty things like mercury, cadmium and arsenic that the EPA says can pollute waterways, groundwater, and air. Most of it had been put in large storage ponds, but after catastrophes, like one 2008 when a containment dam broke in Tennessee, the EPA tightened rules on coal ash storage.

"So putting them in a lined and capped facility is the proper way to handle them," said Jen Hilburn with the Altamaha Riverkeeper.

Hilburn said that method is safer, but it also means more of the ash will be on the move. That's where the Broadhurst Landfill comes in.

"I think that people aren't getting is that the landfill industry is one of the most widely regulated industries across the United States, and coal combustion residuals have been on the forefront because of spills at unlined facilities," said Broadhurst Environmental Manager Jeremy Poetzscher.

Republic is waiting on final approval from the Army Corps of Engineers for a permit to build a rail spur that could bring trains up to around 100 cars long here, possibly filled with coal ash from out of state.

"We don't have any clients out there currently, but we are going to continue on with our plans and should the market be viable we will be utilizing the rail," said Poetzscher.

Officials were eager to show me around. They are proud of the work they've done reclaiming hundreds of acres of wetlands that surround the site, and they say when it comes to landfills, this one is top of the line and can handle coal ash safely thanks to its design and a liner that they claim could last 500 to 1,000 years.

"But the liner system on its own is not the only thing, the only defense against potential environmental issues here,” Poetzscher said. “We've got a groundwater monitoring network that encapsulates the waste long term as well as maintaining post-closure plan for 30 years of minimum."

"I think they have done an excellent job with the monitoring system and the lining, however, they have had problems in the past and those were not reported to the public," Hilburn said.

Hilburn is referring to a leak of coal ash residue into soil and groundwater in 2011 when Broadhurst was using the material as a filler to solidify liquid waste. It led to legislation being passed that requires the state to alert residents and local governments when a landfill leaks. Officials say coal ash is no longer being used in that capacity at the landfill.

"We can manage this material and we will manage it correctly," Poetzscher said.

Right now, about 1,800 tons of trash are brought into the Broadhurst Landfill each day. That amount could increase by more than five times, to 10,000 tons a day, if Republic's plan goes through. But that also means a lot more money for Wayne County.

Republic pays the county $1.80 for each ton of waste brought here, so that increase could add nearly $15,000 dollars extra a day to county coffers.

Still, many residents say no amount of money is worth taking a risk that could impact the place they love even long after they are gone.

“It's bad stuff,” Riggins said. “We got enough bad stuff without bringing any more in here. Much less have other people ship it in here."

Those fighting to stop coal ash did get a moral victory this week when Jesup city commissioners passed a resolution asking state legislators to pass bills that provide stricter regulation of coal ash. Two bills are expected to be introduced this legislative session.

Meanwhile, Broadhurst officials said it has no plans to take in coal ash this year but is leaving the door wide open after that.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.