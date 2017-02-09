3 jailed after investigation into illegal activity in 2 Savannah neighborhoods

Three suspects are behind bars after an on-going Savannah-Chatham Metro investigation concerning illegal activity in two Savannah neighborhoods.

As detectives were investigating in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood, they saw and approached several individuals who were loitering at the intersection of West 42nd and Harden streets. One of them, 18-year-old Alexander West, was in possession of an illegal firearm. He is charged with possession of a firearm by persons under 18 years-of-age. A few blocks away, detectives saw more individuals loitering at the intersection of West 39th and Burroughs streets. SIU investigators and Metro officers attempted to approach the group when 25-year-old Raheem Williams ran away from the scene. After a foot pursuit, officers arrested Williams on the 600 block of West 39th Street and recovered a stolen handgun and illegal drugs.

Investigators say Williams is a convicted felon. He's charged with possession of a controlled substance (crack), possession of a firearm in committing a crime, possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Continued SIU investigation in the Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old George Polite. Investigators observed suspected drug activity along with traffic violations on East 54th Street, prompting an attempted traffic stop of Polite's rented Dodge pick-up truck. Police say he drove off and stopped at a nearby apartment complex before running away. He was captured in the 1800 block of East 38th Street, after a brief foot chase. Officers found a handgun, oxycodone, and a large sum of money in his possession.

Police say Polite is also a convicted felon. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a drug-related object for us, fleeing to elude officers, and a number of traffic violations.

"These outcomes are the result of a shared responsibility accepted by the community in working with law enforcement to reduce crime," said Operations Major Kerry Thomas, in a release. "We need citizens to continue to work with us to help keep everyone safe."

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

