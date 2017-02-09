Bulloch County severe weather victims survey damage, recount storm

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado possibly touched down in rural Bulloch County early Thursday morning.

Officials said there were possible spots of EF-2 influence as well.

The severe storm caused major damage across several counties early Thursday, including Bulloch and Effingham counties.

Ted Wynn with Bulloch EMA says three mobile homes were destroyed and one home was heavily damaged in the vicinity of Old River Road South and Lillie Hagan Road. Some damage was also reported by residents on Terrell Road and Old Flat Ford Road in Stilson.

"It's devastating for the people who suffered damage, but to be sparsely populated area, that lessened the impact of it," Wynn said.

The storm caused widespread power outages, knocked down and uprooted multiple trees and power lines, and heavily damaged and even destroyed several homes in the area of Old River Road South, about four miles east of Stilson in Bulloch County.

Bulloch County EMA has confirmed that at least seven people were injured in homes on Lillie Hagan Road and Old River Road South. One person was flown by LifeStar to a hospital in Savannah with serious injuries, and six others were transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The injuries ranged from cuts and stiches to a broken neck. They are grateful they survived, and one of them says his phone made all the difference.

Keith Egen is looking at his damage now, knowing the precious minutes of warning before a possible tornado touched down.

WTOC: "What woke you up, and what did you see?"

Egen: "Your app! It went off and I sat up and told my wife, 'there's a storm out there.'

Across the woods, Timothy Ogle and his family scrambled to the bathroom of their mobile home.

"It started shaking, and it started to tumble like we were clothes in a washing machine," Ogle said.

Keith gathered his family in a downstairs closet in the midst of falling trees and flying glass.

"It was roaring like a train, you know. I've always heard that but didn't know what they meant, but that's what it sounds like. Then, 45 seconds to a minute-and-a-half, and it was gone. I could hear it and I thought the house was gonna go up over us," he said.

Timothy and his family of five crawled to safety and he ran to get help. Besides his mother's broken bones, they remain okay considering what they survived.

"It's nothing short of a miracle. An absolute miracle. I thank the Lord," he said.

Cleanup started at daylight Thursday morning to pen roads and make room for utility crews to replace fallen poles.

"I understand they've got half-a-dozen poles to replace. Then they'll start restringing lines because we've got a big mess," said county transportation director, Dink Butler.

As survivors look at what's left, relief efforts have already begun.

"This is a caring community. We'll do what we can to help them get back on their feet," Wynn said.

Crews working on trees and lines hope to have power restored just as quickly as possible.

