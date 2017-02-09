Crews working to clear debris in Effingham County left by severe weather

Portions of Effingham County suffered extensive damage after a tornado touched down in Bulloch County, early Thursday morning.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. People all over the county, including supervised prisoners, are still working to clear the debris. Getting to the affected areas was tough in the early morning hours, as trees snapped and snarled along Georgia Highway 17, but emergency crews made pretty quick work of that.

"I looked out my window and saw the tree."

Leigh Dillon couldn't believe her eyes. High winds pushed over a tree in her yard, creating a hole in the roof. She instantly went to check on her grandmother.

"Yeah, when I opened the door it looked like her room might have been crushed, but luckily she was fine, ugh. It was...yeah," Dillon said.

Minda McLendon is in the same position. A little after 4 a.m., a tree crashed through her kitchen, leaving she and her mom terrified and unable to move.

"We were trapped in the house. We couldn't get out the door. When the tree fell, it shifted under and the door was struck. We couldn't even get the deadbolt unlocked," McLendon said.

Thankfully, police came to the rescue. One man, Hal Eubanks, showed us the destruction at his home. He expressed unbelievable gratitude for the safety of his loved ones.

"We are just very thankful because my daughter was upstairs, and her friend. Very thankful," Eubanks said.

One family, the Coopers, say they'd just gotten finished cleaning up from Hurricane Matthew.

"Oh we just got Matthew cleaned up, but this time is worse because we have a hole in the roof and a car that needs repairing or may be totaled," said Van Cooper, Guyton.

The EMA director and fire chief says in times like these, you can get more alerts sent to your phone.

"If you would text 'followeffingham EMA" to 40404, emergency alerts will be sent, like road closures, weather, will be sent to your phone or device," said Clinton Hodges, Effingham Fire Chief, EMA Director.

Many of our viewers have commented on our Facebook page that there are no emergency sirens in the county - just in Rincon. Sirens are expensive and meant for warnings if you are outside. That's why there is one right by Macomber Park. We reached out to Commissioner Forrest Floyd, who said sirens are definitely worth talking about in commission, and that he'll get the input of Commissioner Corbitt, who was Rincon's city manager when those sirens were installed.

We'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.