WATCH: Mayor Eddie DeLoach gives State of City Address

The folks in charge of the Stamp Out Hunger Day probably weren't big fans of the weather. That did not stop efforts by the United States Postal Service though. Saturday they collected bags of food from homes across the country to donate to local food banks. The food donations started coming in around 5 p.m. But they were a little worried with the weather this year. Stamp Out Hunger is a campaign with the National Association of Letter Carriers. It's a day where th...