New Long County disaster recovery group holds first meeting

In case of weather disasters like we've seen over the past few months, Long County officials are making sure their neighbors are taken care of in case another severe storm hits the county.

A new disaster recovery group is getting organized and held their first meeting on Thursday. They are establishing a mission statement and by-laws, and they say they want to hit the ground running to be prepared.

"As you know, when we had Hurricane Matthew come through and everything was going in different directions, a lot of folks didn't know where to go or what to turn to. We want to put this into place ahead of time, where people will know in advance," said Robert Long, Chair, Long County Diaster Recovery.

If you would like to learn more, a town hall meeting will be held on Thursday, March 2, at the Long County Code Enforcement Building. Anyone can attend and ask questions to learn more about the group and its services.

