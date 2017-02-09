Tybee City Council votes to not implement proposed alcohol ban this spring

The Tybee Island City Council has voted 4-2 to not implement an alcohol ban in the spring of 2017.

Before Thursday night’s meeting even started, protestors marched from the lighthouse to city hall.

During the meeting, a man from Atlanta says he wants to rebrand Orange Crush in an attempt to eliminate some of the problems associated with it.

After that, residents and business owners told the entire council why they didn’t want this to be a law on the island including a petition with more than 700 signatures.

Prior to the vote, council members weighed in.

Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman, who was for the proposed alcohol ban, said they will regroup and he hopes for a safe spring.

"They were heard loud and clear. Some of the folks who were opposed of this, some of the businesses and residences in particular, and our council listened to them,” said Mayor Buelterman.

After the vote, the mayor says they're going to look at this during their next budget meeting to see how much this is all going to cost.

