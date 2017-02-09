Beaufort County smoking ordinance goes into effect March 1

In less than three weeks, Beaufort County residents will have to put it out while on county grounds.

The Beaufort County smoking ordinance prohibits smoking at all county owned and operated facilities and campuses, and isn't limited to just employees. It includes visitors of those areas as well.

But the ordinance doesn't stop there, it also includes smoking in your car while in a county parking lot. This ban does not include properties that are paid for by county funding.

The ordinance goes into place March 1.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.