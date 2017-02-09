2 children killed in Brunswick camper fire

Authorities in Glynn County say it appears a camper fire that killed two children was started by a pot of noodles left on a hot plate.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on Holly Street Circle just off U.S. 341 in Brunswick. It claimed the lives of 3-year-old Blayden Reeves and his 4-month-old sister, Tallie Carter. Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering said the mother and a third child were being treated at a burn center in Gainesville, Fl on Thursday. He said the father was released from a hospital with minor injuries.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion when the camper caught fire. Chief Doering said flames possibly detonated something in the camper, but no foul play is suspected. He also said the family had moved into the camper after the mobile home they were living in burned down in May. He said that fire was "suspicious."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting the Glynn County Fire Department and Police Department with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.