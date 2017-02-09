Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected undocumented immigrants in metro-Savannah area

The Department of Homeland Security rounded up 26 suspected undocumented immigrants throughout the metro-Savannah area, all of whom had prior criminal arrests or convictions, according to the Chatham County sheriff.

One was listed as wanted by INTERPOL.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher told WTOC Thursday night that his deputies were asked to escort Homeland Security officials around the city to predetermined locations to make these arrests.

There were no incidents of violence during the sweep.

The federal agents out of Atlanta were here for two days collecting their suspects. All 26 have been taken to the federal holding facility in Ocilla, GA.

Their deportation hearings will likely take place in the coming days.

