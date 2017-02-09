Town Manager Steve Riley named 2017 HHI St. Patrick's parade grand marshal

We now know who will lead this year's Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade.



Town Manager, Steve Riley was announced as Grand Marshal for 2017.

This is the 34th year for the parade. Scheduled for March 12 on Pope Avenue.

Parade organizers expect it to be even bigger and better than years past, with a record number of bands and marchers.

Riley came to Hilton Head in 1991 as community development manager and has served as town manager since 1994.

