Georgia Day Parade underway in downtown Savannah; traffic impacted until 1 p.m.

Downtown traffic will be affected for several hours Friday morning as Savannah-Chatham Metro Police close roads for the annual Georgia Day Parade, which is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.

As part of the annual commemoration of the founding of the Georgia colony by James Edward Oglethorpe on February 12, 1733, students, musicians, local dignitaries, and costumed historical figures will march through Savannah’s historic squares from Forsyth Park to City Hall along Bull Street. This tradition dates back to the earliest years of the colony’s founding.

The parade will start at the north end of Forsyth Park and from Bull Street, the processional will continue north toward City Hall.

There will be a brief ceremony in front of City Hall with all participates at the end of the parade. Bay Street will be closed between Whitaker and Drayton streets during the ceremony. Students will disperse from the intersection of Bay and Bull streets once the ceremony concludes.

Traffic is expected to resume normal traffic flow by 1 p.m.

