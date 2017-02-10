SCAD set to present 'Savannah Songs' in celebration of Georgia Day

Rehearsals are underway for SCAD’s Georgia Day Celebration, happening Saturday, Feb. 11.

“Savannah Songs” is a musical tour that offers the community a look back into the storied past of the city.

More than 40 SCAD students have come together to create this live performance, which will include a USO-style dance, and a "Live Radio Broadcast from WTOC" skit that highlights Savannah’s first radio station.

"So right now President Wallace really wanted to give everybody a big dance to the decades and so we're exploring the 1860's, 1920's, 40's and 80's and making sure that everybody in Savannah is really getting the Southern welcome of what it was back in the day," said Christian Magby, MC of 1940’s Slow Dance.

Check-in for "Savannah Songs" is at ShopSCAD, located at 340 Bull Street. Performances begin at 11 a.m. and extend until 3 p.m. Admission is free for SCAD cardholders and children ages 12 and under, and $10 for the general public.

To purchase tickets online and for more show information, click here.

