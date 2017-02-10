Springtime Made in the South 3-day event kicks off Friday in Savannah

If you are looking for something to spruce up your garden or home and you enjoy handmade items, the 15th annual Springtime Made in the South event is just for you.

Organizers promise hand thrown pottery, stained glass, savory treats and much more at the three-day event.

"I think it's important to understand the difference between a mass produced item and a craftsman. If you buy something from a big box store, that's great, but it doesn't have to say value. We have a potter that makes mushrooms and flowers out of pottery and it's all handcrafted. It's colorful, it's bright, it's spring,” said Springtime Made in the South Director Russ Hunt.

It will be held at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center this weekend, Feb. 10-12. Show times are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One admission of $7 gets you a pass for all three days. Kids 12 and under are free.

For additional Springtime Made in the South information, click here.

WTOC is a proud sponsor of this event.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.