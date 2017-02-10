3-vehicle crash cleared on Hwy 196 in Long County near Tattnall Co. line

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 196 in Long County that had the road shut down in both directions about one mile from the Tattnall County line Friday morning has been cleared.

The Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Hwy 196 West near mile marker 1. They say a school bus was stopped in the eastbound lane picking up children for school and two vehicles were stopped in the westbound lane, when a man driving a white Chevy Sonic traveling westbound came upon a vehicle that was stopped at the bus stop, striking that vehicle from behind causing a chain-reaction.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash. One man was taken to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah by ambulance in an unknown condition. Another man was taken to Wayne County by ambulance, his condition was also unknown. No other injuries were involved.

GSP, the Long County Sheriff's Department, Long County Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Long County EMS and Tattnall County EMS all responded.

The highway was shut down for about two hours while emergency crews worked to remove the wreckage. The road has since re-opened.

GSP said charges will be brought against the man who was driving the white Chevy Sonic. However, they continue to investigate.

Crash on Hwy 196 WB in Long County, one mile from the Tatnall County line. Injuries reported. Hwy shut down in both directions. pic.twitter.com/nnjuXxlSTK — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) February 10, 2017

