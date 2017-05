A crash is causing delays on I-16 West near the Pooler Parkway exit.

Pooler police say the crash happened in eastbound lanes and caused a vehicle to cross the median into the westbound lanes. Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Right now, the right westbound lane is blocked. Traffic is able to get by but traffic is slow-going. Use caution in the area.

Crash on I-16WB near Pooler Pkwy exit. Several vehicles involved. #FirstAlertTraffic — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) February 10, 2017

