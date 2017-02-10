Man charged in 2016 murder on May River Road in Bluffton

The Bluffton Police Department says the have arrested a man in connection to a murder that occurred in January 2016.

Officials say detectives arrested 25-year-old Kenneth Crivan Mitchell on Thursday for the murder of Jon Kinlaw who was shot and killed in a parking lot on May River Road on Jan. 3.

Detectives identified Mitchell as the shooter in Kinlaw’s murder just days after the crime took place.

Bluffton detectives say they immediately obtained an arrest warrant for Mitchell, but at the time the warrant was served, Mitchell had been arrested and was incarcerated at the Chatham County Detention Center in Savannah on separate charges.

The Bluffton Police Department says Chatham County Detention Center officials alerted them on Thursday, Feb. 9 that Mitchell would be released, so police traveled to Savannah and arrested Mitchell at the jail on murder charges and immediately transported him to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he is currently being held.

