NWS confirms tornado hit Bulloch, Effingham counties

The National Weather Service office in Charleston, SC has confirmed that a max rating EF-2 tornado hit southeastern Bulloch County to southwest Effingham County early Thursday morning.

A storm survey team confirmed the tornado stretched from nine miles southeast of Brooklet east-southeast to Pineora. The tornado began near Stillson Leefield Road and most of the damage in the first few miles was due to snapped and uprooted trees.

The most significant damage occurred near the center of the path, in an area just west of South Old River Road to near Terrell Road, in Bulloch County, destroying or damaging many mobile homes and injuring seven people total.

The tornado traveled nearly 11 miles. You can read the NWS' full report here.

