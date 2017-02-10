Man hit, killed by train on Logistics Way in Chatham County

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says a middle-aged white male was hit by a train and killed around 11:00 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Logistics Way.

Metro responded to scene, locating 30-year-old James Turnbow in the woods near the train tracks.

Turnbow was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where he died.

Reportedly, a CSX train was traveling south. The train’s engineer activated the horn after observing an unidentifiable movement in the train’s path.

As the train got closer, the conductor realized a person, later identified as Turnbow, was in the path of the train. The conductor was unable to stop.

Turnbow was struck, ultimately resulting in his death.

It is unknown why Turnbow was walking on the tracks.

This case remains under investigation by SCMPD’s Traffic Investigations Unit.

CSX representatives, Pooler Police Department, Pooler Fire Department, Southside EMS, and Port Wentworth Police, Port Wentworth Fire/Rescue, and Metro all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.