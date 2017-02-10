Bible Baptist School to close, students directed to Calvary Day School

After 47 years, Bible Baptist School is closing its doors.

According to a press release sent from the school, the school has been suffering from poor enrollment and restructuring challenges. The school is currently working to direct its student body into the student body of Calvary Day School.

Calvary Day School will be holding a special open house for Bible Baptist School families and students on Feb. 16, and additional informational packages will be made available.

Kathy Hodges, the head of Bible Baptist School says they've seen their enrollment drop over the last 10 years, and they want to do what's best for the students.

"To be economically feasible, we would have to make some drastic changes, and the drastic changes would cause us to have to change our stance on academic excellence, and we just feel that this is not what we want to do," Hodges said.

"We feel confident that many of their children will be able to be here at Calvary and be able to share in that education, and we are excited to be able to help another God-honoring institution as they go through a tough time," said Dr. James Taylor, Head of Calvary Day School.

After June 2017, all current and historical Bible student records will be transferred to Calvary. This will not affect other operations on the Bible Baptist Church Campus, such as the Bible Baptist Daycare.

