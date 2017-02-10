Officials break ground for new Hilton Head campus of USCB

Despite opposition from residents and businesses, Hilton Head officials broke ground Friday on one of the town’s newest projects: a USCB Hilton Head campus.

The newest campus will feature the school’s Hospitality Management Program.

The $33 million campus will focus on junior and senior courses and accommodate about 200 students. The goal is to offer classes that will give students firsthand experience in the world of tourism while strengthening internships.

The Hospitality Management Program is currently offered at the Bluffton campus, but it comes with some limitations.

“Right now, we have excellent facilities in Bluffton but we are too far from the experimental learning component, so we know that this will allow the students to have a better quality of life, work, learn and live on Hilton Head Island,” said Charles Calvert, Department of Hospitality Management.

Campus officials are hoping to have the campus up and running by the start of the 2018 Fall semester.

