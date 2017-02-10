3 teens facing charges for bomb threats at Jasper County campus

Three teenagers are facing charges for bomb threats at the Jasper County School District's Hardeeville Campus around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say students were evacuated from the school while bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in from the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and the Chatham County Sheriff's office.

The all-clear was given just after noon.

Bomb threats were also called into the Ridgeland campus Friday and Wednesday.

