Savannah Boost Program helping students with children at Armstrong State

Armstrong State University is teaming up a Georgia non-profit to provide students who are parents with financial assistance for childcare.

Through the “Boost Program” - created by Quality Care for Children - five full-time students are receiving money to help pay for a local childcare program to take care of their children while they are working to get a 4-year degree.

Armstrong officials hope this program will continue to grow so they can help more parents get their degree.

"This program is, because currently of limited funds, we have set it up for juniors and seniors until the program grows. Then we will be able to offer it to freshmen and sophomores as well. With the hope of helping those students graduate and then we can apply those positions to younger students as well,” said Becky Da Cruz, with Armstrong State University.

Armstrong State is not the only university that is taking part in the program. Similar services are being offered at Clayton State and Columbus State.

