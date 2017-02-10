Evans County leaders to make decision on repairing closed bridge

Drivers in parts of Bulloch and Evans counties have a long detour that could last a long time. The state closed a bridge on Nevil-Daisy Highway this week for safety concerns.

It's now impossible to drive on the portion of Canoochee River Bridge along Nevils-Daisy Highway after DOT closed the bridge a year before they were supposed to.

State engineers showed Evans County leaders where the dirt had washed from underneath the bridge. They say Hurricane Matthew and other storms have eroded the ground. An inspection this week led them to close it and move up the plan to replace it, but that construction won't start until September. County Commissioner Brian Croft says they have an option to rebuild the ground underneath and keep the bridge open until it's torn down in September. That could cost over $20,000. Croft says the 13-mile detour could cost citizens as much over those months.

"It definitely adds a cost to everything, from businesses to people driving to work. If somebody drives from Statesboro to Fort Stewart. It adds cost to anything," Croft said.

Croft says he's glad Evans County and others in the region passed the sales tax for transportation because that will pay to replace the bridge - just not the temporary repair.

Commissioners must decide whether to spend the money on the patch, or grit their teeth and keep the detour. They're expected to call a meeting next week to decide. We'll let you know what they choose.

