SR 119 in Walthourville closed for construction

SR 119 in Walthourville will be closed for three days at the railroad crossing near US 84 as crews work to make improvements.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says traffic will be detoured from 9 a.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Maintenance crews will install the road closure with a detour in place, as drivers will not be able to cross the railroad tracks while the work is in progress. The roadway will reopen early if work is completed ahead of schedule. It could be closed longer if weather delays construction.

The detour routes will be signed as follows:

Southbound along SR 119: Traffic will detour 1.6 miles east on US 84 and turn right onto Dunlevie Road. Traffic will travel two miles south on Dunlevie to SR 119 where detour ends.

Northbound along SR 119: Traffic will detour two miles north on Dunlevie Road and turn left onto US 84. Traffic will travel 1.6 miles west on US 84 to SR 119 where detour ends.

For more information, visit Georgia DOT.

