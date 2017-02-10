Woof Gang Bakery pet tips

Every week, Woof Gang Bakery is offering a 'tip of the week' to help keep your furry loved ones safe and healthy.

February Pet Tip: (in honor of National Pet Dental Health Month): Provide dental chews and toys for your pet to combat buildup of plaque and tartar. Products from Tropiclean, PetzLife and Loofah dog toys will give you a jump start on those pearly whites for your furry family member.

March Pet Tip: Looking for a new harness? EzyDog harnesses are safe for big dogs, little dogs, and every size in between. Check them out at Woof Gang Bakery, and don't forget to bring your furry model to find the perfect size, and maybe even taste test some treats while you're there!

Buy one shampoo, conditioner, vitamin, or supplement and get another of equal or lesser value FREE, through March 31 in all Woof Gang Savannah locations! Give your furry friend that spring cleaning they deserve, without cleaning out your wallet.

Want to help Save-A-Life help animals and have fun too? Join the Volley for Save-A-Life grass volleyball tourny, Sunday, March 26 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Forsyth Park in Savannah. A/AA women's and men's divisions, B/BB adult division, and juniors from U12-U18. A/AA divisions $50. Adult triples and juniors $45. Additional $10 for late registration after Wednesday, March 20. Contact vbforsavealife@gmail.com or call/text 912.398.5767 for questions and registration forms.

