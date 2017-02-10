Rescue Me: Tutie the Chihuahua, Daisy C. the golden tabby

Save-A-Life will hold mobile adoptions on Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon until 2:30 p.m., at the Petsmart on Abercorn Street.

Tutie is a seven-pound, seven-year-old purebred Chihuahua. He is a total lap sitter, and whenever you sit down, he will climb on your knee asking to be picked up. He does well with other dogs, but would also do well as the only pet in the household. His owners needed to rehome him due to downsizing resulted from Hurricane Matthew. He is healthy, housetrained, neutered, current on his vaccinations, and prefers to sleep under the covers. Tutie is looking for an inside home with a family who will love him for life. To meet this little cuddler, contact Holly at holly.rolfes@era.com

Daisy C, a golden brown tabby, is a sassy little adventurer. She is quite the talker when she is not exploring her environment. She does very well with cat-friendly dogs, and particularly well with children. She allows her foster's young grandchildren to carry her around. She is calm and purrs whenever she is picked up. She is about 11 months old and is litterbox trained, spayed, and is current on her vaccinations. To meet this laid back lady, contact Karen at 912.596.6131.

