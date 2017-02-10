Projected timeline released for completion of new Memorial Stadium

A projected timeline for completion of the new Memorial Stadium was presented to the Chatham County Commission on Friday.

The stadium is set to include things like a new press box, an end zone building with team changing rooms and a Memorial plaza, as well as a multipurpose room that can be rented out for events throughout the year.

They are still in the design phase now with an estimated completion date for Spring 2019. One of the consultants, Hussey Gay Bell, says there will be a little more than 1,100 parking spaces which raised concerns with some commissioners, but Chairman Al Scott says it's not a concern right now.

"I think there will be ample parking. It may grow into an issue in the future, because initially, I don't think that you will max out the stadium. I think once it's built and folks realize how nice it is, there will be a lot more use for it," said Chairman Scott.

The chairman says because they're using SPLOST funds for the project, it's harder to get voters on board with building a parking deck before the stadium, but they'll try to get funds from another SPLOST vote if it does become an issue in the future.

