WTOC takes aerial tour of Bulloch County tornado damage

Friday, we got a different perspective on the damage done by the confirmed tornado that struck Bulloch and Effingham counties, Thursday morning.

WTOC's Bureau Chief, Dal Cannady, got a look from the air. He says you could actually see the path the storm took.

Old River Road is back open now after county crews hauled or pushed back the fallen trees. Folks with damaged homes have begun the cleanup and repair process. Some have help from friends - even strangers. The National Weather Service says the tornado stretched 300 yards wide and lasted for 10 miles. A half-dozen homes suffered some kind of damage, and three were destroyed. It sent seven people to the hospital. Many others found themselves cleaning up debris. County leaders say volunteer teams have already helped some get started.

"It's just amazing to see the community rally to help people. That's what it takes when you're devasted and your property was hit like this," said Ted Wynn, Public Safety Director.

Wynn says he's glad the number of homes is as small as it is. If the storm had swept through a neighborhood instead of the woods, it could have been much worse and more people would be picking up the pieces.

They hope to have power restored by the end of the day Friday. We'll continue to update you on the progress.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.