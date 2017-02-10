Loved ones seek justice after Jasper County man murdered

A Jasper County family is desperately seeking answers after their loved one was murdered in front of his home.

Forty-nine-year-old Bryan Riley was shot and killed in front of his autistic son last month, and still, no arrests have been made. It's been three weeks since Riley was gunned down in the driveway of his home, and even though the sheriff's office has narrowed down the list of possible suspects, one resident is now offering a reward to close the case.

"There are no words to describe what was going through my head. It was heartbreak...heartbreak."

Brandie Bennett's husband and Bryan Riley worked together for over 20 years at GJ's Auto Sales - a place where Riley made every customer feel like family.

"He always gave up whatever he had going on to help anybody in need. I've watched him stop for complete strangers with car trouble, paid for their car parts fixed it. No matter what anybody needed, Bryan was just the guy that was always right there," Bennett said.

That's why family and friends are pushing for justice - even asking a local businessman to join in on the effort.

"It's a commitment I have to the community to try and get these criminals off the streets, and when people see what it does, whether it's a hard case or easy case, makes other people come forward in other cases," said O.C. Welch, offering reward for information.

Riley's friends and family are hoping that news of his case helps spark change and put his killer behind bars.

"It's pretty sad; the boy that was in the car, it's amazing that he didn't get shot. It's just stupid," said Welch.

"We have to speak for Brian now because he can't. We have to speak for Scooter now because he can't. As people, it's our duty to stand up for each other; our family. Bryan is not my boy, my blood family, but he's my chosen family, and we have to stand by those that we love," Bennett said.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says this was an isolated incident and was not related to gang or drug activity.

Family of victims are gathering together Friday night to talk about gun and domestic violence. We'll have a crew there to find out what initiatives the community is looking to jumpstart.

