Chatham Co. Commission meeting focuses on failing schools

Education was a big topic of discussion at Friday's Chatham County Commission meeting.

The focus was on failing schools, but there's only so much the commission can do to address that.

The Metro Planning Commission presented the comprehensive plan that's already been approved by Savannah City Council and they researched the needs of our area and the top included education and economic development.

Aside from that plan, the commission has come up with their own blueprint of how they can fix some of those issues and they're pressuring other municipalities including mayors, alderman and even business communities to get on board with them because there's only so much they can do.

Commissioners Tabitha Odell and Helen Stone both very vocal about the failing schools in Chatham County and how that directly affect the economy.

Chairman Al Scott saying they need these other partners to get on board to drive the plan and make it a reality.

"There's never been a commitment to a plan. You change superintendents every three to four years and everyone's got their own new plans. And then when you change governors, he redirects you on what's required at the state level so it’s a constant change in and so you get new targets, new objectives and not really a focus on the outcome,” said Chairman Scott.

The chairman says the collaboration is not going to happen overnight but it’s the beginning of a long road of improvement.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.