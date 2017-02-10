Matthew Reardon Center hosts 2017 Autism Conference

A full house Friday, where parents of children with autism spectrum disorder and teens and adults on the spectrum, came to hear nationally recognized experts present strategies and tools for improving support services in our community.

Many of those whose lives have been affected by the disorder met Friday to share solutions with the help of the Matthew Reardon Center for Autism.

The organization was founded 22 years ago by Matthew's mother, Kim when he suffered brain damage after contracting encephalitis. Today, the center operates as a year-round education program, helping to teach children with a variety of special needs.

Reardon says she is inspired by the fact that the center has been around this long.

"Well, it was wonderful. When Matthew and I realized that we needed to move to Atlanta, the organization continued. And with wonderful people like Sarah, we've been able to continue the board and continue his movement and go forward,” said Kim Reardon.

The Matthew Reardon Center for Autism is based in Savannah and seeks to help all of those who have been affected by developmental disabilities.

