Volunteers help residents cleanup tornado damage in Effingham Co.

Volunteers have lent a hand in Effingham County, many along Floyd Avenue near Honey Ridge Road.

Contractor Ellis Wood and others brought heavy equipment and people to help move debris from private property - at no charge - and get it ready for county crews to haul it away.

Families hit by the storm are grateful for those who help others.

"To know that people will do this kind of thing. Until you've been through it, you can't appreciate it. It makes me want to help other people in the future,” said Bret Ambrose, a storm victim.

Some of those groups have teams in Bulloch County as well.

