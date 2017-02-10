Fire destroys mobile home in Bluffton

The Bluffton Township Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a mobile home fire on Goethe Road around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Bluffton Township Fire District, it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported but the home is a total loss.

Fire investigators were one scene working to determine the cause.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family who lived in the home.

