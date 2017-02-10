Protest in Savannah Saturday to call for defunding of Planned Parenthood

A rally in Savannah, scheduled for Saturday, is one of over 200 nationwide.

The rallies, calling for the defunding of Planned Parenthood.

This rally will take place at 9 a.m. in front of the facility on East 71st Street.

The nationwide events are headed by three national pro-life activist organizations. Protestors are calling for Planned Parenthood to be stripped of all federal funding and for that funding to be redirected to Federally Qualified Health Centers that do not perform abortions.

