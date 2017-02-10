Jasper County families unite against violence

Families of gun and domestic violence victims coming together Friday night in Jasper County.

They met in Ridgeland to pray and call for an end to violence. The local and state president of the National Action Network came out as well.

The network is a civil rights organization with chapters throughout the U.S.

All of Friday's attendees are hoping to appeal to law enforcement and the governor for support.

"We are on the corridor of I-95, where all the drugs and guns can come into these communities,” said National Action Network President James Johnson.

"We need help desperately to stop the continuous type of murders and crimes we have here in this county,” said National Action Network – Jasper County President, Lafayette Webber.

The National Action Network is planning to march at the South Carolina State House February 20, and demand something be done to limit crime and the access to guns.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.