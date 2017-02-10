Night to Shine prom hosted at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront

A very special prom held Friday night in Savannah hosted by Relate Church and the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable experience was held for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

This prom was one of the hundreds held nationwide happening as part of "Night to Shine." Every guest entered on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi.

Once inside, they received the royal treatment. A catered dinner and, of course, a dance floor all leading up to the moment each guest is crowned king or queen.

"We think it's important to celebrate folks with special needs and let them know that they're special too and show them God's love. Just as any kid should get, or any kid does get, at their high school prom,” said Greg Ludwig, with Relate Church.

This is the second year for a Night to Shine in Savannah.

This event is already set to take place next year in all 50 states and 10 countries around the world.

