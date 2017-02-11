Georgia governor sets election dates for Price's former seat

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's governor has called for a special election to fill the congressional seat formerly held by President Donald Trump's new health secretary.

Gov. Nathan Deal said Friday that he's set an April 18 election date to fill Tom Price's former congressional seat representing many of Atlanta's northern suburbs. Candidates will begin qualifying on Monday and must file by Wednesday.

If a runoff election is required, it will be held on June 20.

The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Price's nomination to head the Health and Human Services Department early Friday.

